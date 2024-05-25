1st Annual Jennie's Home Charity Golf Classic

Single Golfer will be added into a random group to create a foursome. Includes light breakfast, lunch, dinner, golf, tee gifts, and chance for raffles.
Foursome
$700
One Foursome, which includes four golfers. Includes light breakfast, lunch, dinner, golf, tee gifts, and chance for raffles for four golfers.
Dinner Guest
$45
Single Dinner ticket starting at 3:30PM. Includes dinner, dinner gift, access to raffles, and silent auction.
Presenting/Title Sponsor
$10,000
Presenting/Title Sponsor includes 3 foursomes, logo/name featured on tournament and promo material, option to speak before tournament and during awards ceremony, year-round website promotion, recognition throughout tournament, option to set up a table at a hole, two tee signs on hole 1 and 9, one large banner at prominent location, and Jennie's Home social media promotion.
Gold Sponsor/Family Sponsorship
$5,000
Gold Sponsor includes the full sponsorship of a family trip at Jennie's Home, 1 foursome, logo/name on tee sign and large event banner, 3 month website promotion, recognition at dinner/awards ceremony of Gold Sponsor status, Jennie's Home social media promotion.
Silver Sponsor/Half-Trip Sponsor
$3,000
Silver Sponsor includes the sponsorship of half of a family trip at Jennie's Home, 1 foursome, logo/name on tee sign and large event banner, 1 month website promotion, recognition at dinner/awards ceremony of Silver Sponsor status, Jennie's Home social media promotion.
Golf Pin Flag Sponsor
$2,000
SOLD OUT!!!! No More Available.
Golf Pin Flag Sponsor includes logo/name on 18 custom flags to be placed on each golf hole, 2 months of website promotion, recognition at dinner/awards ceremony, 1 framed custom pin flag.
Sponsor Foursome Package
$1,100
Sponsor Foursome Package includes 1 foursome, 1 tee sign, special recognition at dinner/awards, and 1 month website promotion.
Golf Cart Sponsor
$600
ONLY ONE MORE LEFT! Golf Cart Sponsor includes logo/name on every golf cart, 1 tee sign, and 1 month of website promotion.
Scorecard Sponsor
$600
Scorecard Sponsor includes logo/name on every scorecard and rules sheet located in every golf cart, 1 tee sign, and 1 month of website promotion.
Dinner Sponsor
$550
Dinner Sponsor includes logo/name throughout dinner/awards ceremony ballroom, 1 tee sign, and special recognition at dinner/awards ceremony.
Registration Table Sponsor
$350
Registration Table Sponsor includes logo/name on signage at registration table and 1 tee sign.
Putting Green Sponsor
$450
Putting Green Sponsor includes 1 extra large logo/name sign at putting green, 1 tee sign, and 1 month website promotion.
Tee Sponsor
$150
Tee Sponsor includes 1 tee sign on one of the 18 golf tees located on the golf course.
Kid's Dinner Ticket
$20
Kid's Dinner Ticket includes dinner for 1 child under 18 years of age at the dinner/awards ceremony. There will be a raffle for all children attending.
