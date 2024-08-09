BinGlow Bingo Fundraiser at Breakroom Bar & Grill

General admission gives you entry into the venue on the night of the event. Doors open at 6pm. General admission is per person.
General admission gives you entry into the venue on the night of the event. Doors open at 6pm. General admission is per person.
Preferred Seating in Main Bingo Area (Valid up to 4 people)
$50
Grab your preferred seating in the action, up close to the Bingo Babes, Alexis De La Mer & Georgia Moore, includes entry into the venue and bingo cards for up to four people. Group must check in together with ticket purchaser. Only one purchase needed for table up to four.
Grab your preferred seating in the action, up close to the Bingo Babes, Alexis De La Mer & Georgia Moore, includes entry into the venue and bingo cards for up to four people. Group must check in together with ticket purchaser. Only one purchase needed for table up to four.
VIP Seating in Main Bingo Area (Valid up to 6 people)
$75
Grab your VIP seating next to the Bingo Babes, Alexis De La Mer & Georgia Moore, includes entry into the venue and bingo cards for up to six people, plus extra bonus game cards for the final round. Group must check in together with ticket purchaser. Only one purchase needed for table up to six.
Grab your VIP seating next to the Bingo Babes, Alexis De La Mer & Georgia Moore, includes entry into the venue and bingo cards for up to six people, plus extra bonus game cards for the final round. Group must check in together with ticket purchaser. Only one purchase needed for table up to six.