2026 B'Nai Simcha Silent Auction

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Enjoy a delicious, home-cooked kosher meal prepared by our very own Teacher Bruria. You provide the protein of your choice, and Bruria will take care of the rest -- preparing a beautiful meal including two sides and 3-4 fresh salads.
Perfect for a family gathering or hosting friends, this is a special opportunity to enjoy Bruria's cooking and hospitality.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 30-minute tarot reading with Briana, a Los Angeles-based tarot reader, teacher, writer, and mom who has been reading and teaching tarot since 2015 to thousands across the country. Briana offers intuitive insight and grounding around questions of love, career, life transitions, grief, or whatever is currently unfolding in your life.
Can be done in person in Altadena or over zoom.
($95 Value)
Starting bid
Enjoy a well-deserved break while your child spends time with the wonderful Teacher Ana. This package includes 2.5 hours of babysitting, offering a fun, safe, and familiar experience for your little one.
Perfect for a date night or a few hours to yourself.
Starting bid
Join Dr. Alexandra Greenbaum for an unforgettable evening under the stars.
Spend a starlit night exploring the sky, learning about constellations, planets, and the wonders of the universe through the eyes of an expert astronomer.
Starting bid
Two Months of dance classes (1 class per week) plus registration fees at Unbound Dance Studio Pasadena.
Starting bid
2021 Starmont Cabernet Sauvignon - Part of the Merryvale Family of Wines, this Starmont Cabernet Sauvignon opens with rhubarb, mixed berries, sage & Suede. A plump palate shares dark chocolate, juicy cassis, soft tannins and good length.
2023 Starmont Sauvignon Blanc - Part of the Merryvale Family of Wines, this Starmont Sauvignon Blanc opens with a zesty pop and settles in to a bit of creaminess on the mid-palate from the neutral barrel fermentation, then finishes quite brightly with green citrus notes that are long and pleasing.
Retail together for $50.
Starting bid
Catering package from Vesti, a chef driven sandwich concept featuring cured meats, punchy cheese and homemade spreads layered by hand between baked-to-order focaccia.
Package includes:
-Sandwich shareables for 12 with your choice of the follwing sandwiches: Italian Turkey, Spicy Guy, Caprese, Muffaletta, Beef and Provolone, Ham-wich, 'Nduja, Mortadella and Greens, Let's not Meat (Vegan).
-Dill Vinegar Chips
-Caramel Popcorn
-Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
-Salad
Value ($250)
Starting bid
Dinner for two featuring 6 course tasting menu from Vesti's pop up at Maydan Market in West Adams, a brand new upscale communal culinary space. An Omakase style eating menu features six courses with such dishes as dill vinegar chips with Osetra caviar, Calabrian Chili crispy chicken wings, Wagyu steak sandwich on focaccia, focaccia dough pizza, and a mouth watering bread pudding topped with whiskey caramel sauce.
(A $250 Value)
Starting bid
American Dad Swag Letterman Jacket
Value $100
Starting bid
"How To Be Creative" Original Art by Boyd Hale, mixed media on metal 24"x36", framed.
(A $500 Value)
Starting bid
Join our very own Lauren Wolchok for hands-on challah making experience that's equal parts fun, meaningful, and delicious. You'll learn how to mix, knead, and braid your own challah from scratch, with tips and techniques you can bring back to your own kitchen.
More than just a baking lesson, this is a chance to connect, create, and share in a tradition that brings people together. You'll leave with a fresh, homemade challah - and the skills to recreate it for family and friends.
Starting bid
Experience a new level of design and performance with the Puffco Proxy, a modular concentrate vaporizer known for its sleek form and exceptional functionality. Its versatile design allows for customizable experience, while delivering smooth, consistent results. A standout piece for those who appreciate innovation, craftsmanship, and elevated at-home experiences.
(A $200 Value)
Starting bid
Bring the beauty and tradition of Shabbat into your home with this thoughtfully curated Shabbat basket. This package includes everything you need to create a meaningful Friday night experience, including ingredients and a recipe to bake your own challah, shabbat candles, a challah cover, and a kiddush cup.
Perfect for families or anyone looking to deepen their shabbat practice, this basket offers a special opportunity to gather, connect, and celebrate.
Starting bid
The Angel City Football Club (ACFC) Founders Club represents the highest-tier premium seating at BMO Stadium, offering exclusive west-side seating with private club access, all-inclusive dining (Buffet, beer, wine), and luxurious amenities. Seats are Section D, Row D seats 1 & 2 on the aisle. These tickets are valued over $200.
Starting bid
Discover beautifully curated children's clothing and toys with a $200 gift certificate to Darling Empire. Known for its exceptional quality and unique selection, this boutique offers the perfect gift for any child.
Starting bid
Put your clues together with a one-of-a-kind custom crossword puzzle created just for you. Designed by a published crossword constructor (featured in The New York Times, Boston Globe, and Los Angeles Times), this personalized puzzle will be tailored to your chosen theme - whether it's family, a special occasion, or inside jokes.
Perfect for a gift, celebration, or just a fun challenge, this is a truly unique and memorable experience.
Starting bid
Bring a touch of color and elegance into your home with this 16" x 20" original pastel painting of a betta fish, beautifully framed and ready to display. Created by Hilda Dawley, a beloved Altadena artist of over 35 years, this piece captures both movement and serenity with striking detail.
A unique opportunity to own an original work from a long-standing local artist.
Starting bid
Gather curious minds for a fun-filled science session to explore the mysterious properties of light, what it's made of, and how we can use it to study our world! Kids and adults welcome. (Ideal for ages 5 and up).
Starting bid
Capture your family in a meaningful and lasting way with a 2-hour professional portrait session by photographer Josh Fogel. This experience is designed to feel relaxed and natural, resulting in beautiful, timeless images you'll cherish for years to come.
The session can take place in your home (if suitable) or at a thoughtfully selected local location.
Perfect for updating family photos, celebrating a milestone, or simply capturing this moment in time.
Valued at $1,000.
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautifully prepared Shabbat dinner for four, thoughtfully created by Nancy Carlton. This complete meal includes fresh challah, wine, salad, and your choice of chicken or fish, accompanied by a seasonal vegetable and your choice of rice, potatoes, or pasta.
All items are delivered ready to heat and enjoy, making it easy to relax and fully savor your evening.
Perfect for a stress-free and meaningful Shabbat at home.
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of beauty and exploration with four tickets to The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Stroll through breathtaking themed gardens, discover world-class art, and experience one of Southern California’s most treasured cultural destinations.
A perfect outing for families, nature lovers, or anyone looking to unwind in a stunning setting.
Starting bid
Discover one of the world’s premier automotive museums with four tickets to the Petersen Automotive Museum. From vintage classics to modern innovations, this experience offers something for enthusiasts and curious visitors alike.
Starting bid
Reset and recharge with this thoughtfully curated collection of daily wellness essentials from LATHER. Designed to help you feel grounded and at ease, this restorative set nurtures both body and mind.
Featuring soothing bath, body, and relaxation products, each item is crafted to calm the senses, ease tension, and bring a sense of balance to your day.
Includes:
• Muscle Ease Bath Salts (9 oz)
• Muscle Ease Gel with Botanical Pain Relievers (4 oz)
• Quiet Night Pillow Mist (2 oz)
• Quiet Night Relaxing Balm (1 oz)
• Quiet Time Eye Pillow
• Lavender & Bergamot Deodorant Crème (2.5 oz)
• Lip Conditioning Balm (0.4 oz)
Free of synthetic fragrance, artificial color, parabens, sulfates, and mineral oil. Vegetarian.
A perfect self-care gift — or a well-deserved treat for yourself.
Starting bid
Experience one of LA’s most iconic comedy institutions with four tickets to The Groundlings. For over five decades, this renowned improv and sketch theater has brought unforgettable performances and helped shape the world of comedy.
A lively, entertaining night you won’t want to miss.
Starting bid
A beautifully crafted one-of-one leather satchel, handmade using premium Italian Tempesti leather in a rich marine blue. Inspired by classic Swiss military field bags, this piece is compact, structured, and designed to carry your everyday essentials with ease and style.
Finished with solid brass hardware, snap closures, and an adjustable detachable strap, the bag blends durability with understated elegance. The unlined interior features a simple cell phone slip pocket, embracing a clean, functional design.
This is not factory-made — it’s thoughtfully crafted by hand, with character and intention in every detail. A truly unique piece
Details:
• Dimensions: 10" W × 7.5" H × 3" D
• Leather: Italian Tempesti (Marine Blue)
• Strap: Adjustable, detachable (black)
• Hardware: Solid brass
• Interior: Unlined with cell phone pocket
Starting bid
Reclaim your space! If stepping on Legos has become a lifestyle, this one's for you. Emily Monroy will help you reset your home with a 4-hour toy organizing declutter, and create systems your kids can actually follow. Less mess, less stress, and more room to enjoy your space again.
A $300 Value
Starting bid
Calling all Bob’s Burgers fans! This fun and collectible bundle includes a mix of themed merch featuring some exclusive and hard-to-find items.
Includes a bag, t-shirt, Dorbz figure, coasters, lunch box, and keychain — perfect for fans, collectors, or anyone who loves the Belcher family.
A rare chance to grab a curated set of Bob’s Burgers goodies all in one place.
a $150 Value
Starting bid
A beautifully crafted unique Black leather satchel, handmade using premium Italian Tempesti leather in a rich marine blue. Inspired by classic Swiss military field bags, this piece is compact, structured, and designed to carry your everyday essentials with ease and style.
Finished with solid brass hardware, snap closures, and an adjustable detachable strap, the bag blends durability with understated elegance. The unlined interior features a simple cell phone slip pocket, embracing a clean, functional design.
This is not factory-made — it’s thoughtfully crafted by hand, with character and intention in every detail. A truly unique piece
Dimensions: 10" W × 7.5" H × 3" D
Leather: Italian Pueblo leather in textured matte black
Strap: Adjustable detachable shoulder strap in black
Closure: Snap buttons
Hardware: Solid Brass
Interior: Unlined. Inner cell phone slip pocket in green
Starting bid
Support your child's step into the world of 'big kids' with independent play based on Montessori practical life skills. Included Play Guide with essential ways to play & tips.
Starting bid
Encourage more independence and curiosity with play that balances imagination with real-world skill building. Including Play Guide with essential ways to play & tips.
Starting bid
Discover fun ways to play that build practical life skills and the foundation for early literacy and engineering skills. Included Play Guide with essential ways to play & tips.
Starting bid
Hand-crafted, metal-worked jewelry is an inherently laborious process - the very opposite of fast fashion. Utilizing ancient and modern metalworking techniques, Slow Forge pieces are designed with intensity and intention and forged with care from raw metals.
Jordin Kelsey (she/her), the marker behind Slow Forge Co., comes from an art and graphic design background and enjoys drawing inspiration from the natural world, abstracting it into unusual and playful silhouettes. She hopes to create a legacy of beautiful and lasting jewelry that inspires wearers to slow down and live intentionally.
A $300 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience with a $200 gift card to the original Panda Inn, the iconic restaurant that started it all. Known for its elevated Chinese cuisine and warm, inviting atmosphere, Panda Inn has been a longtime favorite for generations.
Perfect for a family dinner, celebration, or a special night out.
Starting bid
Get a taste of one of Pasadena’s most talked-about spots. Car Artisanal Goods is known for its beautifully crafted, small-batch confections. Don't miss your chance to experience it yourself.
This package includes a $20 gift card and a handcrafted chocolate bar.
Starting bid
Get a taste of one of Pasadena’s most talked-about spots. Car Artisanal Goods is known for its beautifully crafted, small-batch confections. Don't miss your chance to experience it yourself.
This package includes a $20 gift card and a handcrafted chocolate bar.
Starting bid
Get a taste of one of Pasadena’s most talked-about spots. Car Artisanal Goods is known for its beautifully crafted, small-batch confections. Don't miss your chance to experience it yourself.
This package includes a $20 gift card and a handcrafted chocolate bar.
Starting bid
Get a taste of one of Pasadena’s most talked-about spots. Car Artisanal Goods is known for its beautifully crafted, small-batch confections. Don't miss your chance to experience it yourself.
This package includes a $20 gift card and a handcrafted chocolate bar.
Starting bid
Get a taste of one of Pasadena’s most talked-about spots. Car Artisanal Goods is known for its beautifully crafted, small-batch confections. Don't miss your chance to experience it yourself.
This package includes a $20 gift card and a handcrafted chocolate bar.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal at Tardino Brothers Italian Kitchen with this $50 gift card. Known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and classic Italian favorites, it’s the perfect spot for a cozy dinner or a casual night out.
Starting bid
A selection of 7 brand new Jellycat
Cloud & Moon
Bonsai Tree & Two Friendly Flower Pots
Pizza & Heart
A $340 Value
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