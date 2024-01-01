2024 Teacher of the Year Banquet

Each year the Richland Two Education Foundation hosts a banquet to honor and celebrate the Teachers of the Year. These teachers have been chosen by their colleagues to represent their schools for the 2023-2024 school year because of their leadership and expertise in teaching students. The District Teacher of the Year then goes on and competes at the state level. Our Teacher of the Year banquet gives us a chance to say Thank You to our teachers and show them we value and support their efforts to educate the children in Richland Two.





Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available at multiple levels. Your donation is used to offset the cost of the banquet and it also gives us a way to give a monetary gift to each teacher that they can use as they wish. Also, any proceeds from the event go into the three programs the Foundation oversees, Teacher Grants, R2 Ready to Read and the Helping Families in Need initiative.



