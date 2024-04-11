April 11th 2024 6-8pm

Central Elementary School Cafeteria





Central Elementary PTO will be hosting our FIRST EVER Boy Bash - Glow Party

Come dressed ready to glow in the dark and party the night away! Tickets are $30 per couple and $5 for additional student. Digital tickets are encouraged and cash will be accepted at the door.





This even is for our male students and hope they come with an excited chaperon ready to make memories and enjoy the evening.





Tickets include refreshments and a great time - souvenirs will be available for purchase

PRE-PURCHASE of tickets by MARCH 20th and you have the option of purchasing our first every GLOW PARTY T-shirt that you can have the ultimate glow at the BOY BASH.





Follow our PTO Social Media for all the details, updates and reminders.

11 de abril de 2024 de 18 a 20 h





Cafetería de la Escuela Primaria Central





El PTO de la Escuela Primaria Central será el anfitrión de nuestra PRIMERA Fiesta de Niños - Glow Party





¡Ven vestido listo para brillar en la oscuridad y festejar toda la noche! Los boletos cuestan $ 30 por pareja y $ 5 por estudiante adicional. Se recomiendan las entradas digitales y se aceptará dinero en efectivo en la puerta.





Esto incluso es para nuestros estudiantes masculinos y esperamos que vengan con un acompañante emocionado listo para crear recuerdos y disfrutar de la noche.





Las entradas incluyen refrescos y un buen momento: los recuerdos estarán disponibles para su compra





PRE-COMPRA de boletos antes del 20 de MARZO y tienes la opción de comprar nuestra primera camiseta de GLOW PARTY para que puedas tener el máximo brillo en el BOY BASH.





Siga nuestras redes sociales de PTO para conocer todos los detalles, actualizaciones y recordatorios.