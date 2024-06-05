2024 Rising Voices: The North Carolina Asian American Gala

Sponsorship at this level includes 2 tables(16 tickets), a mention in our brochure, acknowledgment of platinum sponsorship from the stage and mention in all community gala-related promotional materials before, during and after the event.

Sponsorship at this level includes 2 tables(16 tickets), a mention in our brochure, acknowledgment of platinum sponsorship from the stage and mention in all community gala-related promotional materials before, during and after the event.

seeMoreDetailsMobile