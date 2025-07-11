71st Freedom Fund Banquet & Awards Gala: Sponsorships & Tickets

Hosted by
St. Louis, MO, 63101
The E. St. Louis NAACP 70th Freedom Fund Banquet will be held on October 12th at the Marriott St. Louis Grand in the Majestic Ballroom at 4:30 p.m. VIP is from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Grassroot Supporter Includes 2 Tickets at the Freedom Fund Dinner. (Company/Business Logo on Branch’s Website, social media, Souvenir Journal and all mass Media).
For questions, contact the local office at 618-271-4698.
Community Supporter Includes 1 Table at the Freedom Fund Dinner, and 1 Tickets to the VIP Reception. (Company/Business Logo on Branch’s Website, social media, Souvenir Journal and all mass Media).
Bronze Sponsor Includes 1 Table at the Freedom Fund Dinner, and 2 Tickets to the VIP Reception. (Company/Business Logo on Branch’s Website, social media, Souvenir Journal and all mass Media).
Silver Sponsor Includes 1 Table of 8 to the VIP Reception & Freedom Fund Dinner.(Company/Business Logo on Branch’s Website, social media, Souvenir Journal and all mass Media).
Gold Sponsor Includes 2 Tables of 8 to the VIP Reception & Freedom Fund Dinner, (Company/Business Logo on Branch’s Website, social media, Souvenir Journal and all mass Media).
Platinum Sponsor Includes 2 Tables of 8 to the VIP Reception & Freedom Fund Dinner, 10 Individual Adult Memberships Ad on the Back Cover of the Souvenir Journal, (Company/Business Logo on Branch’s Website, social media Platform, and all other mass media).
