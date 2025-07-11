East St. Louis NAACP

Hosted by

East St. Louis NAACP

About this event

71st Freedom Fund Banquet & Awards Gala: Sponsorships & Tickets

800 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO, 63101

VIP
$200

The E. St. Louis NAACP 70th Freedom Fund Banquet will be held on October 12th at the Marriott St. Louis Grand in the Majestic Ballroom at 4:30 p.m. VIP is from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

General admission
$125

The E. St. Louis NAACP 70th Freedom Fund Banquet will be held on October 12th at the Marriott St. Louis Grand in the Majestic Ballroom at 4:30 p.m. VIP is from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Grassroot Supporter
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grassroot Supporter Includes 2 Tickets at the Freedom Fund Dinner. (Company/Business Logo on Branch’s Website, social media, Souvenir Journal and all mass Media).
For questions, contact the local office at 618-271-4698.

Community Supporter
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Community Supporter Includes 1 Table at the Freedom Fund Dinner, and 1 Tickets to the VIP Reception. (Company/Business Logo on Branch’s Website, social media, Souvenir Journal and all mass Media).
For questions, contact the local office at 618-271-4698.

Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bronze Sponsor Includes 1 Table at the Freedom Fund Dinner, and 2 Tickets to the VIP Reception. (Company/Business Logo on Branch’s Website, social media, Souvenir Journal and all mass Media).
Please send ads to [email protected]
For questions, contact the local office at 618-271-4698.

Silver Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Silver Sponsor Includes 1 Table of 8 to the VIP Reception & Freedom Fund Dinner.(Company/Business Logo on Branch’s Website, social media, Souvenir Journal and all mass Media).
Please send ads to [email protected]
For questions, contact the local office at 618-271-4698.

Gold Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Gold Sponsor Includes 2 Tables of 8 to the VIP Reception & Freedom Fund Dinner, (Company/Business Logo on Branch’s Website, social media, Souvenir Journal and all mass Media).
Please send ads to [email protected]
For questions, contact the local office at 618-271-4698.

Platinum Sponsors
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Platinum Sponsor Includes 2 Tables of 8 to the VIP Reception & Freedom Fund Dinner, 10 Individual Adult Memberships Ad on the Back Cover of the Souvenir Journal, (Company/Business Logo on Branch’s Website, social media Platform, and all other mass media).
Please send ads to [email protected]
For questions, contact the local office at 618-271-4698.

Add a donation for East St. Louis NAACP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!