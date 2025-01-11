Southeast Region E-Store

Offered by
About this shop
Represent the SER of Chi Eta Phi in Grand Style during Boule with this gorgeous SER Pin.
PLEASE ALLOW 8-12 WEEKS FOR DELIVERY...Chi Eta Phi Signature Yellow Blazer. Please use Regular Blazer Size chart. All measurements are in inches. These are the measurements of the ready garment laid down flat on the table.
SHIPPING INCLUDED
SHIPPING INCLUDED: Conference Signature T-shirt. TO BE PICKED UP AT CONFERENCE 2026.
-Shipping included—The Chi Eta Phi New Member Kit isn’t just a welcome gift — it’s an entrance, a moment, a declaration that a new force has arrived. For $30 plus shipping, you receive a plush makeup cloth, a 12‑piece precision brush set, and a sleek hanging toiletry bag, each boldly marked with our radiant yellow Greek letters like a crown you carry everywhere you go. This kit doesn’t whisper sisterhood — it announces it, turning your initiation into an unforgettable unveiling of service, style, and unstoppable Chi Eta Phi excellence. And although it’s labeled a New Member Kit, it’s also an exceptional treat for yourself, a thoughtful gift for retreats and conferences, a must‑have for travel and everyday use, and a bold way to show unwavering sorority pride. When you step forward with this kit in hand, the room doesn’t just notice… it pauses in admiration.
Elevate your sorority spirit with our stylish clear bag, specially designed for members of XHO. This fashionable accessory features a high-quality vinyl application of both the XHO letters and the empowering phrase "Service for Humanity," making it the perfect way to represent your sorority at any event or football game. 7iin x8 in x 2 in.
SHIPPING INCLUDED. Enjoy this beautiful Chi Eta Phi Purse / Handbag. Pre-orders are being accepted now.
SHIPPING INCLUDED Chi Eta Phi Cross body bag. Perfect for on the go while repping Chi Eta Phi!!!
SHIPPING INCLUDED...Chi Eta Phi Wallet/Wristlet /Clutch with pockets for all credit cards, ID cards, zippered coin purse in the center.
SHIPPING INCLUDED
SHIPPING INCLUDED. Show your pride and purpose with this sleek clear tote bag featuring the bold SER logo—perfect for events, outreach, or everyday use.
SHIPPING INCLUDED. Chi Eta Phi Dual-Color Lanyard 💚💛
Represent your sorority with pride. This green-and-yellow lanyard features a reversible design, soft fabric, and secure clasp — perfect for conferences, work, and community events. Stylish, professional, and empowering.
SHIPPING FEE INCLUDED!...ONLY MWR, SER, and SWR available. Regional Stole/Scarf for only $20! Represent your Region with this beautiful stole/scarf that compliments your yellow attire phenomenally!!! SHIPPING FEE INCLUDED.
SHIPPING INCLUDED. The Significant Southeast Region presents the SER Coach Jacket fully embroidered for only $75! Please order and represent the SER of Chi Eta Phi Sorority proudly. Availble Sizes: Unisex Large
Chi Eta Phi SER T-Shirt w/Nurse
PRE ORDER..ALLOW 8-12 WEEKS FOR DELIVERY
PRE ORDER...PLS ALLOW 8-12 WEEKS FOR DELIVERY
1x1 inch Chi Eta Phi hand sign pin featuring a polished, detailed design perfect for jackets, bags, or lapels. A compact yet bold accessory to proudly display Chi Eta Phi sisterhood and spirit.
SHIPPING INCLUDED. Black Chi Eta Phi T-shirt featuring a bold green and gold front graphic reading “It’s the Significant for Me!” with festive fireworks design. Finished with SER on one sleeve and ΧΗΦ Greek letters on the other for added sorority pride. Comfortable, stylish, and perfect for events or everyday wear.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!