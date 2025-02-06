71st TNAA Northeastern Regional Biennial Conference

Grants entry to ALL events with access to standard amenities and activities. Young Alumni graduated within the last 5 years (2020-2025). This includes the dynamic speakers, Cocktails & Magic Networking, NER Director's Luncheon, Crimson & Gold Banquet, Memorial Breakfast, and Tour of Philly.
Open July 4-23, 2025 - Grants entry to all events with access to standard amenities and activities.
One ticket to Memorial Breakfast - Sunday. Included in General Registration. Includes a full breakfast and memorial service.
One Ticket to Cocktails & Magic Reception/Networking - Friday. Included in General Registration. Join us for cocktails, food and magic by Philly's own RandyShine!
One ticket to Past NER Director's Luncheon - Friday. Included in General Registration. Ticket includes a meal.
One ticket to Crimson & Gold Banquet - Saturday. Included in General Registration. This includes a live band, sit down dinner, Dj and much more!
Tuskegee University officials only
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!