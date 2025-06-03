72 Hour Arts Festival

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About this event
Ticket includes entry to the showcase of new work, chance to purchase art created during the event before it opens to general public for silent auction, & all-access invitation to view the creation process with the artists making the work, during the Friday and Saturday leading up to public showing. Small refreshments also included in ticket price.
Ticket includes entry to the gallery event.
30% of the tickets for this event are reserved as "pay what you can" so that community members can enjoy this programming with no financial barrier in the way. If you wish to make a donation with your "pay what you can" ticket, you can do so below to help support this programming. Thank you!
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