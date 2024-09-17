Heritage Christian School Round-Up

401 E Ojai Ave

Ojai, CA 93023

Heritage Round Up Ticket
$10
Heritage students and children under 3 are free.
Raffle Ticket
$5
Raffle Tickets for purchase at the day and time of event only (no online entry to raffle)
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing