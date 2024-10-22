Welcome to the Atlanta Tennis Club's PRO SHOP

This Gildan DryBlend® 5.6 oz., 50/50 T-Shirt is 50% preshrunk cotton/50% polyester. It is great for Fall/Winter weather because the DryBlend® fabric wicks moisture away from the body. The shirt features double-needle stitching throughout with a seamless collar has a heat transfer label and is taped shoulder-to-shoulder. Sizes: S/34-36, M/38-40, L/42-44, XL/46-48

This Gildan DryBlend® 5.6 oz., 50/50 T-Shirt is 50% preshrunk cotton/50% polyester. It is great for Fall/Winter weather because the DryBlend® fabric wicks moisture away from the body. The shirt features double-needle stitching throughout with a seamless collar has a heat transfer label and is taped shoulder-to-shoulder. Sizes: S/34-36, M/38-40, L/42-44, XL/46-48

seeMoreDetailsMobile