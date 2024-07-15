WOGA Parents Club Sponsorship 2025-26

*No volunteer participation (Spring, Fall, and WOGA Classic Valeri Liukin 2026 {WCVL})
*4 passes to the WCVL 2026 Elite Session with VIP seating
*Your company's logo on the jumbotron inside the Star during the WCVL at the Platinum level
*Your company's logo on all PC signs inside the Star during the WCVL at the Platinum level
*2 tickets to annual WOGA PC Banquet
*Space for your company's marketing material at sponsorship corner in both gyms
*Writeup spot for your company to be featured in the WOGA PC newsletter and social media each month
*Announcement recognition at WOGA in-house meets
*Company logo on WOGAPC.org website
*Company logo on all PC newsletters for the year at the Platinum Level
*Company logo on WCVL volunteer t-shirts at the Platinum Level
*VIP autograph session access at WCVL 2026 (2 individuals per family) if available
*$50 voucher good for Pro Shop at either gym or WCVL 2026
Family Sponsorship
$1,500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
*No volunteer participation for Spring or Fall (including WCVL 2026)
*VIP autograph session access at WCVL 2026 (2 individuals per family)
*$50 voucher good for Pro Shop at either gym or WCVL 2026
*4 passes to the WCVL 2026 Elite session with VIP seating
*2 tickets to annual WOGA PC Banquet
Company Sponsorship - Platinum
$2,500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
*Your company's logo on the jumbotron inside the Star during the WCVL 2026 at the Platinum level
*Your company's logo on all PC signs inside the Star during the WCVL 2026 at the Platinum level
*2 tickets to annual WOGA Classic/Valeri Liukin
*Space for your company's marketing material at sponsorship corner in both gyms.
*Company logo on the WOGAPC.org website and a clickable link to your website from August 2025-August 2026
*Monthly Blurb included monthly PC newsletter
*Company logo on all PC newsletters for the year at the Platinum Level
*Your logo and level of sponsorship on a banner posted at both WOGA Plano and WOGA Frisco gyms at the Platinum Level
*Your business name/logo on the back of a t-shirt at the Platinum Level given to WOGA gymnasts to wear and 1 shirt for yourself
*Time slot to set-up a booth at WOGA hosted competitions in September 2025 (always one Fall, sometimes 1 spring, not including WOGA Classic)
Company Sponsorship - Gold
$1,500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
*Your company's logo on the jumbotron inside the Star during the WCVL 2026 at the Gold level
*2 tickets to annual WOGA Classic/Valeri Liukin
*Space for your company's marketing material at sponsorship corner in both gyms.
*Company logo on the WOGAPC.org website and a clickable link to your website from August 2025-August 2026.
*Company logo on all PC newsletters for the year at the Gold level
*Your business name/logo on the back of a t-shirt given to WOGA gymnasts to wear at the Gold level
Company Sponsorship - Silver
$500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
*Your company's logo on the jumbotron inside the Star during the WCVL 2025 at the silver level
*Space for your company's marketing material at sponsorship corner in both gyms.
*Company logo on all PC newsletters for the year at the silver level
*Your business name/logo on the back of a t-shirt given to WOGA gymnasts to wear at the silver level
Sponsorship Payment
$500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Zeffy limits card transactions to $500. If you would like to use card to pay for your sponsorship, please purchase in $500 increments at a time.
