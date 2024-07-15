WOGA Parents Club Sponsorship 2025-26

*Your company's logo on the jumbotron inside the Star during the WCVL 2026 at the Platinum level ﻿﻿*Your company's logo on all PC signs inside the Star during the WCVL 2026 at the Platinum level *2 tickets to annual WOGA Classic/Valeri Liukin ﻿﻿*Space for your company's marketing material at sponsorship corner in both gyms. ﻿﻿*Company logo on the WOGAPC.org website and a clickable link to your website from August 2025-August 2026 *Monthly Blurb included monthly PC newsletter ﻿﻿*Company logo on all PC newsletters for the year at the Platinum Level *Your logo and level of sponsorship on a banner posted at both WOGA Plano and WOGA Frisco gyms at the Platinum Level *Your business name/logo on the back of a t-shirt at the Platinum Level given to WOGA gymnasts to wear and 1 shirt for yourself *Time slot to set-up a booth at WOGA hosted competitions in September 2025 (always one Fall, sometimes 1 spring, not including WOGA Classic)

