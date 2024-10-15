Children's Imaginarium Membership Renewal Form

Family Membership up to 4
$150

This package includes all of the benefits for up to four NAMED household members.

Family Membership of 5
$175

This package includes all of the benefits for up to five NAMED household members.

Family Membership of 6
$200

This package includes all of the benefits for up to six NAMED household members.

Flex up to Four Membership
$175

This package includes all of the benefits for up to one named and three UNNAMED guests.

Association of Children's Museum (ACM) Membership
$235

Membership Benefits: 50% Discount on general admission to a reciprocal museum for up to any (6) people. Card member must be present and is included in the count of six. Access to over 200 participating museums located in the United States and Canada.

