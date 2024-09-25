Join us for the Stephens House Open House at Our New Facility!

This ticket grants you entry to the Stephens House Open House at our new facility on November 2nd, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Your $20 contribution helps support our mission to enrich the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
This ticket grants you entry to the Stephens House Open House at our new facility on November 2nd, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Your $20 contribution helps support our mission to enrich the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Members and Families Enrolled at Stephens House
free
This ticket provides entry for Stephens House members and their families to our Open House at our new facility on November 2nd, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
This ticket provides entry for Stephens House members and their families to our Open House at our new facility on November 2nd, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.