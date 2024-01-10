Our Society Ball - "Refined Spring Splendor" March 23rd

Includes: free valet, access to view live band, DJ, casino room, poker room and outdoor cigar lounge, cash bar. Seating on patio and balcony first come first serve.
Includes: free valet, access to view live band, DJ, casino room, poker room and outdoor cigar lounge, cash bar. Seating on patio and balcony first come first serve.
Reserved Seat Outdoors patio
$75
One reserved seat at a table of 8 on outdoor patio Includes: free valet, dinner + (1 drink for one 6pm-7pm ONLY) ,Access to view live band, DJ, casino room, poker room and outdoor cigar lounge.
One reserved seat Ball Room level one.
$140
One Reserved seat at a table of 10 in the ballroom on level one. Includes: free valet, dinner (1 drink for one 6pm-7pm ONLY). ,Access to view live band, DJ, casino room, poker room and outdoor cigar lounge.
RESERVED VIP seat for ONE at table of 10 Front row ballroom
$200
One Reserved seat at a front row VIP table of 10 in the ballroom on level one. Includes: free valet and dinner. Access to view live band, DJ, casino room, poker room and outdoor cigar lounge. 5:30 pm VIP RECEPTION (2 drink for one 5:30 pm-7pm ONLY)
RESERVED VIP TABLE for 10 Front row in the ballroom
$2,000
One Reserved front row VIP table of 10 in the ballroom on level one. Includes: free valet and dinner for 10 guest. Access to view live band, DJ, casino room, poker room and outdoor cigar lounge. 5:30 pm VIP RECEPTION (2 drinks for each person (5:30 pm-7pm ONLY)
Reserved VIP Sponsor Table of 10
$1,750
One Reserved front row SPONSOR VIP table of 10 in the ballroom on level one. Includes: free valet and dinner for 10 guest. Access to view live band, DJ, casino room, poker room and outdoor cigar lounge. 5:30 pm VIP RECEPTION (2 drinks for each person (5:30 pm-7pm ONLY)
High end jewelry exhibitor
$200
High end jewelry exhibitor space. No table provided. You must be approved by OSB Chair prior to purchasing a space. Please complete the form and upload display pictures using this link https://oursocietyball.com/vendor
High End Women's fashion exhibitor
$200
High End Women's fashion exhibitor space. No table provided. You must be approved by OSB Chair prior to purchasing a space. Please complete the form and upload display pictures using this link https://oursocietyball.com/vendor
High end hat exhibitor
$200
High end hat exhibitor space. No table provided. You must be approved by OSB Chair prior to purchasing a space. Please complete the form and upload display pictures using this link https://oursocietyball.com/vendor
Cigar exhibitor
$200
One approved Cigar exhibitor space. No table provided. You must be approved by OSB Chair prior to purchasing a space. Please complete the form and upload display pictures using this link https://oursocietyball.com/vendor
Art Exhibitor
$200
One Approved Art Exhibitor space. No table provided. You must be approved by OSB Chair prior to purchasing a space. Please complete the form and upload display pictures using this link https://oursocietyball.com/vendor
Entertainment Stage Sponsor
$1,250
Entertainment Stage Sponsor
Mention in announcements
Logo on Our Society Ball website
2 Reception Tickets
Red Carpet Sponsor
$1,200
Red Carpet Sponsor
Mention in announcements
Logo on Our Society Ball Website
2 Reception Tickets
Reception Entertainment
$250
Reception Entertainment.
logo on website
Raffle Ticket
$20
Raffle ticket to win Glamour Spa Basket including 24k Cream, Bottle of Champagne, Candles Spa Wrap set and more , Winner announced at event
Raffle Ticket
$20
Raffle ticket to win 2 tickets WE THEM ONE'S COMEDY TOUR Hosted by Mike Epps & Starring DC Young Fly special guest include DeRay Davis, Lil Duval, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, and.DeDe in the morning team Winner announced at event
DONATION $25
$25
Donate to our cause ! Tax receipt for your write off included. Thanks
DONATION $50
$50
Donate to our cause ! Tax receipt for your write off included. Thanks
DONATION $75
$75
Donate to our cause ! Tax receipt for your write off included. Thanks
