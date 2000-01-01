3rd Melvin Jones Fellowship Drawing

The Fort Bend County West Lions Club (dba. Katy Lions Club, dba. Fort Bend West Houston Lions Club) is hosting our third Melvin Jones Fellowship Drawing!





The Melvin Jones Fellowship (MJF) is the backbone of the Lions Clubs International Foundation. Presented to those who donate US$1,000 to LCIF or to people for whom a donation was made by others, it’s a tremendous contribution to humanity and to the legacy of our founder, Melvin Jones.





• There are more than 476,000 MJF recipients worldwide

• There are more than 100,000 PMJF recipients worldwide

• 100% of MJFs are invited to the annual luncheon held at our international convention*

*ticket purchase required





The first winner that started it off was then District 2-S4 First Vice District Governor Madeline Birdsong. Entries are $20 each, and this drawing will be held at the next community night once we've sold at least 50 entries ($1,000). Our community nights are the third Wednesday of each month. As always, donations are nonrefundable. Proceeds in excess of the cost of the Melvin Jones Fellowship will go into the Operations Account of the Fort Bend County West Lions Club, as the expectation is that Lions are making the donation.