7/25 - Lavender Pickin' Train to SeaLyon Farm

Hosted by
About this event
Adult ticket for round trip steam train ride to SeaLyon Farm and admission to the pick your own lavender event.
Discounted ticket for round trip steam train ride to SeaLyon Farm and admission to the pick your own lavender event. Discount valid for a Sr. Citizen (age 65+), Military (active or retired), or member of the WW&F Railway Museum or Mass Bay RRE. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
Youth (ages 4-15) ticket for round trip steam train ride to SeaLyon Farm and admission to the pick your own lavender event.
Free child (ages 0-3) ticket for round trip steam train ride to SeaLyon Farm and admission to the pick your own lavender event. Infant may need to sit on an adult's lap.
Discounted ticket for round trip steam train ride to SeaLyon Farm and admission to the pick your own lavender event. Discount valid for lifetime (brass) passholders of the WW&F. Please provide pass number in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
Discounted ticket for round trip steam train ride to SeaLyon Farm and admission to the pick your own lavender event. Discount valid for residents of Alna, Maine. Please provide address in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!