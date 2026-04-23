WW&F Railway Museum

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WW&F Railway Museum

About this event

7/25 - Lavender Pickin' Train to SeaLyon Farm

97 Cross Rd

Alna, ME 04535, USA

Adult
$32.50

Adult ticket for round trip steam train ride to SeaLyon Farm and admission to the pick your own lavender event.

Senior, Military, or WW&F Museum Member
$29.50

Discounted ticket for round trip steam train ride to SeaLyon Farm and admission to the pick your own lavender event. Discount valid for a Sr. Citizen (age 65+), Military (active or retired), or member of the WW&F Railway Museum or Mass Bay RRE. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Youth (ages 4-15)
$19.75

Youth (ages 4-15) ticket for round trip steam train ride to SeaLyon Farm and admission to the pick your own lavender event.

Child (ages 3 and under)
Free

Free child (ages 0-3) ticket for round trip steam train ride to SeaLyon Farm and admission to the pick your own lavender event. Infant may need to sit on an adult's lap.

WW&F Brass Lifetime Passholder
$18.50

Discounted ticket for round trip steam train ride to SeaLyon Farm and admission to the pick your own lavender event. Discount valid for lifetime (brass) passholders of the WW&F. Please provide pass number in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Alna Resident
$18.50

Discounted ticket for round trip steam train ride to SeaLyon Farm and admission to the pick your own lavender event. Discount valid for residents of Alna, Maine. Please provide address in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

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