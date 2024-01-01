Carl Grecco Library Dedication Benefit Dinner

Greetings, Bristol Township debate alumni, friends, and family!





We are honored to learn that Harry S Truman High School will be dedicating their library to our late, great coach, Carl Grecco. Please join us for the dedication and enjoy a night of food, friendship, and forensics memories. Come meet our current all-alum coaching staff, as well as our current students (who boast recent awards at the George Mason Patriot Games, Pennsbury Falcon Invitational, and UPenn Liberty Bell Classic, and will be competing at this year's PHSSL, PCFL, NFL/NSDA tournaments).





If you've got a Grecco story you'd like to share, please submit it with this form or email [email protected]. We'd also love picture submissions if you have them!





Can't make the dinner but still want to help? Head on over to https://tinyurl.com/BristolTownshipDebate to make your tax-deductible donation.





* CHECKOUT NOTE: Zeffy automatically recommends a donation at checkout. This is not mandatory! To bypass, select "Other" and enter a zero.





* Please note: all donations towards our all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Forensics Alumni of Bristol Township, are tax-deductible.