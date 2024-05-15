Sutton's Therapy Raffle

This raffle is to help Sutton get the intense therapy he needs in Iowa. For more information, go to the website to learn more about the treatment Sutton will be getting to help him in all aspects of his life https://www.iowainfinity.com.





Sutton was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2 and severe apraxia of speech at the age of 5. This therapy will help to get rid of any primitive reflexes he might still have and use intense laser treatment to stimulate brain cells. Our journey has been a long one, and we know the Lord is guiding and leading us to Iowa. We appreciate your support to help our son. We know he has a beautiful voice waiting to come out! Jeremiah 1:5.