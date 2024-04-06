Level 1 PDA North America Certificate Program - Rebekah Hage

Level 1 Certificate Program for Professionals & Parents

Led by our amazing team of experts, Diane Gould, Founder of PDANA and LCSW, Zach Morris, Education Consultant & Homeschool Advisor, and Sandra McConnell, Certified PDA Trainer and Parent Consultant. This course was created for professionals and/or mentors of PDAers (parents included).





T﻿his five-hour training will cover topics from an in-depth look at the PDA (pathological demand avoidant) profile of autism by Diane Gould, Executive Director of PDA North America, along with two of the biggest struggles that every PDA parent faces - the parenting paradigm shift with Sandra McConnell (PDAMamaBear), and education/learning and PDA with Zach Morris from Alive at Learn.





Y﻿ou will walk away from this course with an official Certificate from PDA North America and knowledge to help support the PDAers in your life.





T﻿he training will take place via Zoom and will be recorded. All ticket purchasers will have access to the recording for 2 weeks. This program is Approved by the National Association of Social Workers (Approval #886922618-4322) for 5 continuing education contact hours. The following states do not accept National CE Approval Programs: New Jersey, New York, West Virginia.





The five-hour t﻿raining will take place from 10:00am-3:00pm CST on APRIL 6TH with the following agenda below:

Agenda (there will be a 30 min lunch break)