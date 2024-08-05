eventClosed

2024 PJ Charity Golf Scramble Sponsorship Registration

3123 Nevel Meade Dr

Prospect, KY 40059, USA

Partner Sponsor
$1,000
Placement of company logo at key event locations. • Recognition on social media platforms. • Verbal acknowledgment during opening/closing ceremonies. • Signage with company logo displayed at a designated hole. • Opportunity to set up booth or display at a designated hole. • Opportunity to provide branded golf items or gifts to participants • Complimentary entry for 4 in the golf scramble. • Mention in post-event communications.
Prize Sponsor
$2,500
• Partner Sponsor list above + • Special recognition as Prize Sponsor of the event. • Verbal acknowledgment during award presentation. • Opportunity to provide prizes to winners o Scramble Winners (Team) o Long Drive (Individual) o Closest to the Hole (Individual) o Longest Putt (Individual) o Door Prizes (Individual) o Hole in One (Individual)
Charity Donation
$500
Company mentioned in post-event communications.

