High Holy Days 2024 - Community Guest Services

Admission to Sanctuary Service on Wednesday, October 2 at 6:30PM.
Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Service
Admission to 10AM Sanctuary Service on Thursday, October 3.
Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
Tashlich
Admission to participate in Tashlich ritual. Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Service
Admission to 10AM Sanctuary Service on Friday, October 4.
Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
Rosh Hashanah Singles Oneg
Connect with other singles at our brunch-style Oneg following the 10AM service on Friday, October 4. Enjoy great food, Shana Tovatinis and vibrant conversation.
Shabbat & Kol Nidre Service
Admission to Shabbat & Erev Yom Kippur Sanctuary Service at 6:30PM on Friday, October 11.
Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
Shabbat & Yom Kippur Service (8:30AM or 12PM)
Admission to Shabbat & Yom Kippur Sanctuary Service at either 8:30AM or 12PM on Saturday, October 12. Select the number of people attending. You will select the service time on the next page.
Yom Kippur Fast Talk Service
Admission to Yom Kippur Fast Talk Sanctuary Service at 3:30PM on Saturday, October 12.
Please select the number of people attending.
Yom Kippur Afternoon & Evening Service
Admission to Afternoon Minchah followed by Yizkor, Neilah, Havdalah and Sounding of Shofar at 4:45PM on Saturday, October 12.
Please select the number of people attending.
