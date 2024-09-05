MCWRA Fall 2024 Water Forum

3201 Royal Dr

Cameron Park, CA 95682, USA

General Admission
$75
Non-MCWRA members and guests.
MCWRA Members
$65
Active MCWRA-Agency members.
MCWRA Board Directors
free
MCWRA Board Directors.
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Includes five (5) complimentary tickets to the event, reserved preferred seating, an exclusive speaking opportunity (lunch), an opportunity to provide materials at place settings, and logo prominently displayed on event materials.
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Includes three (3) complimentary tickets to the event, reserved preferred seating, organization recognition from the stage, and logo displayed on event materials.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Includes one (1) complimentary ticket to the event, and logo on event materials.
Sponsor Attendee
free
Speakers/Panelist
free
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing