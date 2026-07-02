7/28 Breakfast with Ambassador Laurent Bili at KPMG LLP

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Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Non-members who register at the discounted FACC Member Rate will be emailed links to join the FACC Philadelphia or pay the balance due on the Non-member registration rate.
Employees of FACC Corporate Members should register with their work email as verification of employment. Not sure if your company is an FACC Member? Please email [email protected] for confirmation. Employees of FACC Corporate Member Companies and FACC Members may register the guests they pay for at the discounted FACC Member Rate as another benefit of FACC Membership.
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