A portrait of the French Ambassador to the United States is on the left, with the French and American flags and the Statue of Liberty silhouette in the background.
FACC Philadelphia

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FACC Philadelphia

About this event

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7/28 Breakfast with Ambassador Laurent Bili at KPMG LLP

KPMG 1735 Market St

Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA

Non-member Registration Rate per person
$75

Non-members who register at the discounted FACC Member Rate will be emailed links to join the FACC Philadelphia or pay the balance due on the Non-member registration rate.

FACC Members, Employees of FACC Member Cos, & Guests/person
$50

Employees of FACC Corporate Members should register with their work email as verification of employment. Not sure if your company is an FACC Member? Please email [email protected] for confirmation. Employees of FACC Corporate Member Companies and FACC Members may register the guests they pay for at the discounted FACC Member Rate as another benefit of FACC Membership.

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