Choose Your Adventure Camp

133 S Main St, Summerville, SC 29483

Inquiry sign up for the Power Up Summer Camp. Completion of this form guarantees you a spot in this camp. Request for payment will come at a later date once we have met the minimum enrollment requirement for these camps.


Tuition:

Developmental Camp June 10-21

Monday - Friday

1pm - 4pm

Recommended for ages 8-14

Tuition $300


Step into the spotlight! Calling all aspiring playwrights, actors, and creative minds – Choose Your Adventure Camp is here to turn your summer into a blockbuster adventure! This camp is perfect for students who have an interest in storytelling, or actors who aren’t looking for a musical acting experience. Students will be able to choose how they wish to participate. A great introduction to playwriting and crafting characters on the page and on stage. 

