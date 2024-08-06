"A ROARING GOOD TIME" 2025 Annual Fundraiser & Gala

1) Two tickets to the event.
2) Recognition on all Black Wall Street Reno & Black Owned Reno social media platforms.
1) Two tickets to the event.
2) Recognition on all Black Wall Street Reno & Black Owned Reno social media platforms.
Silver Level Sponsorship
$500
groupTicketCaption
1) Two tickets to the event.
2) Recognition on all Black Wall Street Reno & Black Owned Reno social media platforms.
3) Mention of Thanks on our Black Wall Street Reno website.
4) Logo Placement on the event program.
1) Two tickets to the event.
2) Recognition on all Black Wall Street Reno & Black Owned Reno social media platforms.
3) Mention of Thanks on our Black Wall Street Reno website.
4) Logo Placement on the event program.
Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
1) Two tickets to the event.
2) Recognition on all Black Wall Street Reno & Black Owned Reno social media platforms.
3) Mention of Thanks on our Black Wall Street Reno website.
4) Logo Placement on the event program.
5) Recognition in event promotional materials.
6) Mention of Thanks during press interviews, both printed & in-person.
1) Two tickets to the event.
2) Recognition on all Black Wall Street Reno & Black Owned Reno social media platforms.
3) Mention of Thanks on our Black Wall Street Reno website.
4) Logo Placement on the event program.
5) Recognition in event promotional materials.
6) Mention of Thanks during press interviews, both printed & in-person.
Platinum Level (VIP Table)
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
1) Eight tickets to the event.
2) Recognition on all Black Wall Street Reno & Black Owned Reno social media platforms.
3) Mention of Thanks on our Black Wall Street Reno website.
4) Logo Placement on the event program.
5) Recognition in event promotional materials.
6) Mention of Thanks during press interviews, both printed & in-person.
7) Physical Material and representative at the actual event.
8) Address attendees of the event.
1) Eight tickets to the event.
2) Recognition on all Black Wall Street Reno & Black Owned Reno social media platforms.
3) Mention of Thanks on our Black Wall Street Reno website.
4) Logo Placement on the event program.
5) Recognition in event promotional materials.
6) Mention of Thanks during press interviews, both printed & in-person.
7) Physical Material and representative at the actual event.
8) Address attendees of the event.