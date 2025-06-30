TDFSC 2024-2025 Membership Payment

Thank you for your annual membership payment to The Desert Figure Skating Club, which also includes membership in US Figure Skating (if TDFSC is designated as your home club). We look forward to seeing you on the ice!
Remember benefits of membership include:
- Subscription to Skating Magazine
- Introductory membership to transition from Aspire/Bridge Programs
- Test at U.S. Figure Skating-sponsored test sessions
- Compete at U.S. Figure Skating-sanctioned events
- Certificates of accomplishment for passing proficiency tests and placing at U.S. Figure Skating qualifying events
- Coverage under U.S. Figure Skating’s sports accident insurance policy
- Special offers and discounts from U.S. Figure Skating corporate partners
- Participate in U.S. Figure Skating qualifying events
- Represent The Desert Figure Skating Club (TDFSC) at regional, sectional, and national events
- TDFSC Competitive Awards Program to support Qualifying Competitors
- Opportunity to become a member of the U.S., World or Olympic Figure Skating Team
- Individually numbered TDFSC/ U.S. Figure Skating membership card
- Very affordable dues