Filipino American Foundation Of New Mexico Memberships 2024
Individual Membership
$10
"A person who meets the qualifications established by
the BOD and pays the prescribed membership dues."
Family Membership
$15
"Any family unit living within a household that meets the
qualifications established by the BOD and pays the prescribed membership
dues.
● Children below 18 years of age who live with a family shall qualify as
family members and will not be required to pay the prescribed
membership dues."
Senior Citizen Membership
$10
"An individual, sixty-five (65) years old or older, who meets
the qualifications established by the BOD and pays the annual membership
dues."
Century Membership
$200
"An individual who meets the qualifications established
by the BOD and pays a one- time dues of $200."
Lifetime Membership
free
"Lifetime membership is awarded to a member who has given faithful and exemplary years of service to FAFNM. A written nomination for lifetime membership shall be submitted to the BOD. A simple majority vote of the BOD can approve the nomination."
