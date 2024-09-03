Filipino American Foundation Of New Mexico Memberships 2024

Individual Membership
$10

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

"A person who meets the qualifications established by the BOD and pays the prescribed membership dues."
Family Membership
$15

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

"Any family unit living within a household that meets the qualifications established by the BOD and pays the prescribed membership dues. ● Children below 18 years of age who live with a family shall qualify as family members and will not be required to pay the prescribed membership dues."
Senior Citizen Membership
$10

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

"An individual, sixty-five (65) years old or older, who meets the qualifications established by the BOD and pays the annual membership dues."
Century Membership
$200

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

"An individual who meets the qualifications established by the BOD and pays a one- time dues of $200."
Lifetime Membership
free

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

"Lifetime membership is awarded to a member who has given faithful and exemplary years of service to FAFNM. A written nomination for lifetime membership shall be submitted to the BOD. A simple majority vote of the BOD can approve the nomination."
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing