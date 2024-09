Use this form to pre-order bids for our Silent Basket Auction, taking place at The Event Center on April 27th. You can pick up your bids the day of the event!





Can't make the event, but still want to place a bid? No problem! You can bid on select baskets using this form! Keep in mind that if you attend this event, you will have access to several other baskets.





You can pre-order bids at this limited time rate until Saturday, April 20th. At the event, bids will be $2 per bid, or $10 for 10 bids.