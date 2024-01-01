Adult Acting Intensive & Theatre Games (Spring)

Adult Acting Intensive & Theatre Games - Instructed by Lynn Winters

Saturdays from 10 am-1 pm - Ages: 18+





Adult Acting Intensive and Theatre Games is a new course taught by Lynn Winters that offers the adult actor a professional Acting Technique based on the Holistic Human as a template. Each class will begin by warming up with Theatre Games, just for FUN and FREEDOM. The class will move into individual monologue work, followed by a Winters Acting Technique Lesson. We will be examining our design through the Spiritual, Emotional, Intellectual and Physical aspect of the human being, to build a deeper understanding and create a more whole character. This technique will provide a reliable and solid resource of skills along with an open perspective that enhances any prior training. The class also offers a new actor the platform needed to join the world of Performing Arts.





Classes are on Saturdays from 10am-1pm on 4/13, 4/27, 5/11, 5/25, and 6/8 .





***Mark your calendars***

Thurs, May 30 at 5 pm - CSMA Students in the Ithaca Festival Parade (5pm line-up)

Fri, June 28 - Performance Opportunities at CSMA Showcase (Time TBA)