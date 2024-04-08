Cena Con AHIVOY - Honoring 5 Years of Impact

Elevate your experience at La Cena con AHIVOY with our exclusive VIP Table Tickets. Enjoy premier seating for up to 10 guests, curated culinary delights, and exquisite wine pairings while mingling with industry leaders and supporters. As a VIP, you'll receive special recognition and exclusive amenities for an unforgettable evening of celebration and empowerment.
General Admission
$125
Secure your spot at La Cena con AHIVOY with our General Admission Tickets. Join us for an evening of celebration and empowerment as we mark 5 impactful years in the Oregon wine community. Mingle with industry professionals, supporters, and allies while enjoying delicious cuisine, fine wine, and live music. Your ticket grants access to all event activities, ensuring a memorable celebration while supporting AHIVOY's mission of empowerment and education in the wine industry.
