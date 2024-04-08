Cena Con AHIVOY - Honoring 5 Years of Impact

Secure your spot at La Cena con AHIVOY with our General Admission Tickets. Join us for an evening of celebration and empowerment as we mark 5 impactful years in the Oregon wine community. Mingle with industry professionals, supporters, and allies while enjoying delicious cuisine, fine wine, and live music. Your ticket grants access to all event activities, ensuring a memorable celebration while supporting AHIVOY's mission of empowerment and education in the wine industry.

Secure your spot at La Cena con AHIVOY with our General Admission Tickets. Join us for an evening of celebration and empowerment as we mark 5 impactful years in the Oregon wine community. Mingle with industry professionals, supporters, and allies while enjoying delicious cuisine, fine wine, and live music. Your ticket grants access to all event activities, ensuring a memorable celebration while supporting AHIVOY's mission of empowerment and education in the wine industry.

seeMoreDetailsMobile