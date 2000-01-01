Tickets Available at the Door! The SILVA Sideshow at Sullivan (formerly Valley) Field!

In our search for sweet acts to perform at Silva once we finally open, as long as we keep finding awesome entertainers and spectacular artists, we promise to keep throwing Silva parties to show them off





July’s sideshow will be an adult playground of shenanigans with live musical performances by Esso Funkbeat from Chicago and Delie. We’ll also have circus-inspired performances by PlantSluts, a badass silent disco, Sally Marvel's sexy sword swallowing, aerial acts by Zeal Fitness, body marbling, hair funkification by Lilith’s Lair, juggling, photo ops galore, henna tattoo artists, stilt walking, battling tarot card & fortune telling (yes, we’re making it a thing), and all sorts of rabble rousing





And catch this..... NO SPEECHES! (But I am the emcee again, so there’s that)





We are teaming up with our friends and partners at Fans of Valley Field to hold the event at Sullivan Field, gates open at 5:30pm.





$20 tickets are here - online. Tickets at the door will be $30, if available. If we sell out again, please be prepared to be turned away if you don’t already hold tickets.





The show will go on rain or shine, but in case of tornadoes or the storm of the century, we’ll cancel the sideshow and refund any advance ticket sales.





All entertainment and shenanigans are included in the ticket price, but bring cash or a card for drinks at the full bar, or for food from the food trucks (including Nonla Burger, amongst others) and at the Sullivan Field grill for ballpark dogs.





This is like the Seinfeld of events. No real reason for it, but you’re gonna love it!

- Mark Secchia









We (Fans of Valley Field, who are partnering with SILVA on this event) are a 100% volunteer-run organization. All proceeds go directly to ballpark activation and renovation!

Note! There will be food trucks/vendors joining us (Around Baking, Nonla Burger, Ballpark dogs, Kona Ice, maybe some more!) NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL can be brought in - per state law. (Please do not sneak it in - as we could lose our license. Coolers will be checked.) We will have a full bar and food available. Lawn seating only, so bring a chair.

Because of all the roaming acts, this is a dog-free event - we don't want your pooch to get stomped or spooked!

Blankets, umbrellas and canopies are also allowed - please be courteous in setting them up. No on-site parking – street parking only. You can leave your items at the gate while you find a spot. Please do not block any of our neighbors’ driveways.





Reminder that this is an adult-friendly show.

It's going to be a great day at the Ol' Ballpark!





Kind regards,

Steven Tibbe - Text any questions to: (616) 862-6700



