2024-2025 Seven Oaks Elementary PTA Memberships

Thank you for joining the Seven Oaks Elementary School PTA! When you join the PTA, you gain a vote in determining the direction and focus of the Seven Oaks PTA as we work to support our children and their education. You will also be telling your local, state, and national elected officials that you think education is important. The PTA is the largest volunteer organization advocating for children's education. Of your $16 membership dues, $4.50 are paid to the National PTA and $10.50 are paid to the Idaho PTA. The remaining $1.00 supports the Seven Oaks PTA directly. When you join, we will send home a 24-25 calendar magnet with your child.

