eventClosed

I Have A Dream- SHINE " Entrepreneur Spotlight" (Providing Opportunities for the Underrepresented Communities - Education, Community, and Equity for All) - Dallas

1402 Corinth St

Dallas, TX 75215

addExtraDonation

$

General admission (Donation)
$35
Includes 1 Lunch Ticket
Group Ticket
$300
Table of 8: Name will be listed on table tent

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing