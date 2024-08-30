Dinner At Amani: 2024 Fundraiser Benefiting Amani Children’s Home

"Savor the Flavors" Ticket
$45
This is the base-level ticket, perfect for anyone wanting to join the cooking experience. It includes access to the 90-minute live cooking class, the recipe cards, and a chance to meet the Amani community.
"Feed the Future" Ticket
$65
For those looking to make a bigger impact! This ticket includes everything from the "Savor the Flavors" level, plus the exclusive digital cookbook filled with additional Tanzanian recipes (A $35 value, yours free!). A portion of this ticket price helps provide nutritious meals for the children at Amani.
"Nourish a Dream" Ticket
$100
This top-tier ticket is for our most generous supporters. It includes all the benefits of the "Feed the Future" ticket, plus a special shout-out during the event to recognize your contribution. Your generosity will help ensure that Amani’s Nourished Minds program can continue to provide healthy meals for every child, every day.
