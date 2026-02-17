World of Good Luncheon Silent Auction

Enjoy 7-10 nights at the Pineapple Beach Club in Antigua with Oceanview Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy)! This adults only trip is perfect to rest and relax!





A spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, tennis courts, spa, fitness center, excursions and more. This resort is perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. Certificate Value: $3,150





Restrictions: Certificate is subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/ service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. Pineapple Beach Club All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.