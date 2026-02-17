World of Good Luncheon Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of entertainment at the Savannah Theater for one of their many upcoming shows! $94 value!
Starting bid
Get ready for a night full of laughs with Two Tickets to a Friday or Saturday night show at Front Porch Improv! $40 value!
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 $100 arrangements, and local delivery, with the winning bidder’s choice of dates. $300 value!
Starting bid
Savannah Toile 18x18 Pillow from Bella Canvas Showroom. $45 value!
Starting bid
5 Free Orangetheory Fitness Savannah classes + OTF merch. $145 value!
Starting bid
Gift card for 3 free classes at either Otium Studios location. $100 value!
Starting bid
Gift card for Bella's Italian for dinner for 2! $100 value
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Treylor Park Restaurant Group
Starting bid
Enjoy a manicure or pedicure with Sandfly Nails! $100 gift card for any services offered.
Starting bid
You're ready to make cocktails with 2 bottles of Tito's and tons of fun swag!
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Rocket Lube Rapid Oil Change to ensure your car maintenece is set to go!
Starting bid
Enjoy a gift card and tote to E. Shavers! $130 value!
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfect staycation at one of Savannah's newest hot spots! 1 night stay- $250 value!
Starting bid
Say Cheese! Enjoy a framed 5x7 print and mini photo session from Molly Morris photography
Starting bid
As the perfect addition to any meal, enjoy the signature Zunzi's sauce trio! $48 value!
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights at the Pineapple Beach Club in Antigua with Oceanview Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy)! This adults only trip is perfect to rest and relax!
A spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, tennis courts, spa, fitness center, excursions and more. This resort is perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. Certificate Value: $3,150
Restrictions: Certificate is subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/ service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. Pineapple Beach Club All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights at the St. James Club Antigua with premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms double occupancy.
Tucked away on a secluded 100-acre peninsula on the southeastern coast of Antigua, St. James Club offers the best of the Caribbean with a relaxed casual ambiance. Family friendly and fun for all ages! Certificate value: $3,600
Restrictions: Certificate subject to a required all-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. St. James’s Club All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Children 2-11 years nightly supplement is $75. Additional surcharge of $25 per adult, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!