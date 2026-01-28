K00152 Kiwanis Club Of Freeport

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K00152 Kiwanis Club Of Freeport

About this event

72nd Annual Freeport Kiwanis Pancake & Sausage Day

305 W Stephenson St

Freeport, IL 61032, USA

Individual
$12

1 ticket to the 72nd Annual Freeport Kiwanis Pancake & Sausage Day


Kiwanis Club of Freeport is a 501c4 and support, comprising ticket purchases and/or donations, is not a tax deductible charitable contribution for income tax purposes.

Booster Pack
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 11 tickets

11 Tickets for $120 (regular price $132) to the 72nd Annual Freeport Kiwanis Pancake & Sausage Day.


Kiwanis Club of Freeport is a 501c4 and support, comprising ticket purchases and/or donations, is not a tax deductible charitable contribution for income tax purposes.

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