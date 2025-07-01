2024-2025 PTO Membership - TK / Armas

- Basic membership is $10.00 per one Adult which gives you voting rights at our PTO monthly meetings

- Membership donations are per family, not per child, so only one payment is needed per family. Physical prizes are one per family.



- Class with 100% Participation will receive a popsicle party!



- You will see "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!" or"support the 100% free platform we use" at checkout. THIS IS NOT REQUIRED. There's no obligation to contribute to this platform. To avoid the additional charges, simply select "other" and leave the contribution amount blank or change it to $0 if you do not wish to donate to Zeffy. Zeffy is not affiliated with Mariposa PTO.