LEGEND Membership 2024/25 Season

Billing: Program and website listing Get the Tea: Stay fabulously informed with special members-only communications, including behind-the-scenes gossip and exclusive announcements. Priority Ticket Access: Secure your place on the red carpet before the general public even gets a chance. With a limited number of performances and seating capacity, this benefit ensures our legends never suffer from FOMO. Merch for Less: Spend like a legend at the Theater Q Merch Shop with a 20% Legendary Member discount. Free Flex Tickets: Enjoy 8 free tickets to be used as you wish throughout the 2024/25 season. You can act legendary and Uber eight unknown patrons from the local gay bar to a single production, or you can be the legend, luminous diva that you know you are and use two tickets for each production—one for yourself and one for your Bernese Mountain Service Dog. ($640 is tax deductible. Theater Q is a 501(c) (3) non-profit tax-exempt organization. Choose Your Seat: Guaranteed seat locations for the season. Purchase additional tickets to each production at a 20% discount. Rehearsal and Developmental Reading Invites: Enter the inner sanctum and see how theatrical magic gets made.

Billing: Program and website listing Get the Tea: Stay fabulously informed with special members-only communications, including behind-the-scenes gossip and exclusive announcements. Priority Ticket Access: Secure your place on the red carpet before the general public even gets a chance. With a limited number of performances and seating capacity, this benefit ensures our legends never suffer from FOMO. Merch for Less: Spend like a legend at the Theater Q Merch Shop with a 20% Legendary Member discount. Free Flex Tickets: Enjoy 8 free tickets to be used as you wish throughout the 2024/25 season. You can act legendary and Uber eight unknown patrons from the local gay bar to a single production, or you can be the legend, luminous diva that you know you are and use two tickets for each production—one for yourself and one for your Bernese Mountain Service Dog. ($640 is tax deductible. Theater Q is a 501(c) (3) non-profit tax-exempt organization. Choose Your Seat: Guaranteed seat locations for the season. Purchase additional tickets to each production at a 20% discount. Rehearsal and Developmental Reading Invites: Enter the inner sanctum and see how theatrical magic gets made.

seeMoreDetailsMobile