731 Benevolent Fund Annual Golf Tournament - 2026

For just $640, you and three friends can enjoy a fantastic day at the 731 Benevolent Fund Annual Golf Tournament! Your four-player package includes 18 holes of golf in a lively 4-person team scramble, kicking off with a 11:00 AM shotgun start. Cruise the course in style with your own golf cart, savor a delicious banquet lunch at the awards ceremony, and take your shot at exciting prizes like Tournament Winner, Men’s/Women’s Longest Drive, or Closest to the Pin. Best of all, you’ll be supporting the Reno Firefighters Benevolent Fund’s mission to uplift firefighters and strengthen our community.