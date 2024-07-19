Masquerade Ball Sponsorship

15 Complimentary tickets to Masquerade Ball |
Company logo and web link displayed on event webpage |
Company logo Prominently displayed on Welcome Signage |
1 Minute Video (provided by Sponsor) to display at live auction |
Company logo Prominently displayed on Sponsorship Banner |
Company logo displayed on Step and Repeat alongside Transplant House logo |
Company name displayed on Live Auction Projectors
Company logo prominently displayed in registration area
Company logo Table Tents displayed at lounge areas, Cocktail Tables, and Bathrooms |
Full Page Company ad printed in event booklet |
Company Ad spotlight in eblast to all transplant house supporters |
Company Spotlight on all Social Media Profiles |
Company gobo logo displayed on dance floor |
Society Sponsorship
$15,000
10 Complimentary tickets to Masquerade Ball |
Company logo and web link displayed on event webpage |
Company logo Prominently displayed on Welcome Signage |
Company logo Prominently displayed on Sponsorship Banner |
30 Second Video (provided by Sponsor) to display at live auction |
Half Page Company ad printed in event booklet |
Company spotlight in eblast to all Transplant House supporters |
Company Logo Displayed Prominently at Main Event Bar |
Company Logo Displayed at DJ Booth |
Tiffany Sponsorship
$10,000
6 Complimentary tickets to Masquerade Ball |
Company logo and web link displayed on event webpage |
Company logo Prominently displayed on Sponsorship Banner |
Half Page Company ad printed in event booklet |
Company spotlight in eblast to all transplant house supporters |
Company Logo on Cocktail Napkins |
Company logo Prominently displayed at Main Bar |
Wild Thing Sponsorship
$5,000
4 Complimentary tickets to Masquerade Ball |
Company logo and web link displayed on event webpage |
Company logo Prominently displayed on Sponsorship Banner |
Company Logo Displayed prominently at Silent Auction Tables |
Quarter Page Company ad printed in event booklet |
Logo on (Select one) Raffle or Table Centerpiece |
Valet Sponsor
$2,500
Company Logo displayed Prominently at Valet Stand
Hors D'oeuvres Sponsor
$2,000
Company Logo on Hors D’oeuvres Napkins
Champagne Sponsor
$1,500
Coat Check Sponsor
$1,000
Company Logo Displayed at Coat Check and Coat Check Tickets
