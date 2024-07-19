eventClosed

Masquerade Ball Sponsorship

Legacy Sponsorship
$30,000
15 Complimentary tickets to Masquerade Ball | Company logo and web link displayed on event webpage | Company logo Prominently displayed on Welcome Signage | 1 Minute Video (provided by Sponsor) to display at live auction | Company logo Prominently displayed on Sponsorship Banner | Company logo displayed on Step and Repeat alongside Transplant House logo | Company name displayed on Live Auction Projectors Company logo prominently displayed in registration area Company logo Table Tents displayed at lounge areas, Cocktail Tables, and Bathrooms | Full Page Company ad printed in event booklet | Company Ad spotlight in eblast to all transplant house supporters | Company Spotlight on all Social Media Profiles | Company gobo logo displayed on dance floor |
Society Sponsorship
$15,000
10 Complimentary tickets to Masquerade Ball | Company logo and web link displayed on event webpage | Company logo Prominently displayed on Welcome Signage | Company logo Prominently displayed on Sponsorship Banner | 30 Second Video (provided by Sponsor) to display at live auction | Half Page Company ad printed in event booklet | Company spotlight in eblast to all Transplant House supporters | Company Logo Displayed Prominently at Main Event Bar | Company Logo Displayed at DJ Booth |
Tiffany Sponsorship
$10,000
6 Complimentary tickets to Masquerade Ball | Company logo and web link displayed on event webpage | Company logo Prominently displayed on Sponsorship Banner | Half Page Company ad printed in event booklet | Company spotlight in eblast to all transplant house supporters | Company Logo on Cocktail Napkins | Company logo Prominently displayed at Main Bar |
Wild Thing Sponsorship
$5,000
4 Complimentary tickets to Masquerade Ball | Company logo and web link displayed on event webpage | Company logo Prominently displayed on Sponsorship Banner | Company Logo Displayed prominently at Silent Auction Tables | Quarter Page Company ad printed in event booklet | Logo on (Select one) Raffle or Table Centerpiece |
Valet Sponsor
$2,500
Company Logo displayed Prominently at Valet Stand
Hors D'oeuvres Sponsor
$2,000
Company Logo on Hors D’oeuvres Napkins
Champagne Sponsor
$1,500
Coat Check Sponsor
$1,000
Company Logo Displayed at Coat Check and Coat Check Tickets
Red Carpet Sponsor
$500
Company logo on welcome outdoor welcome signage
Mask Sponsor
$250
Company logo prominently displayed at Mask Desk

