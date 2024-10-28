Special Forces Association's SHIFTWAVE RAFFLE 2024
One chance of winning
$10
Each Ticket is 10$. you can purchase as many as possible to increase your chances to win and increase the donation to the SFA!
*You do not have to donate to Zeffy. they are a third party app used to run this Raffle*
10 Chances to win!
$100
Each Ticket is 10$ you can purchase as many as possible to increase your chances to win and increase the donation to the SFA!
*You will be asked to donate to Zeffy. you do not have to donate to Zeffy. they are a third party app used to run this Raffle*
