Stars and Paws Gala 2024

55 Main St

Newmarket, NH 03857, USA

Paws & Glam Pass - Admit 2
$230
🎟️ ADMIT 2 - for a night of glitz, glamour, and giving back at the Starts & Paws Gala 2024! 🎉 📅 Date: May 18th, 2024 🕕 Time: 6:00 PM 📍 Location: The MIllspace, Newmarket NH ✨ Theme: Old Hollywood Glam ✨
Paws & Glam Pass - Admit 1
$125
🎟️ ADMIT 1 - for a night of glitz, glamour, and giving back at the Starts & Paws Gala 2024! 🎉
Paws & Glam Pass - Admit 10
$1,150
🎟️ ADMIT 10 - Join us for a night of glitz, glamour, and giving back at the Starts & Paws Gala 2024! 🎉
Platinum Paw Sponsor
$10,000
Platinum Paw Sponsor - $10,000 -Premier logo placement on all event materials and website -Two tables of 10 with prime location at the Gala -Full-page ad in the event program -Speaking opportunity at the event - Social media recognition
Gold Paw Sponsor
$5,000
Gold Paw Sponsor - $5,000 -Logo placement on event materials and website -One table of 10 at the Gala -Half-page ad in the event program -Mention during the event -Social media recognition
Silver Paw Sponsor
$2,000
Silver Paw Sponsor - $2,000 -Logo on event website -6 tickets to the Gala -Quarter-page ad in the event program -Social media recognition
Bronze Paw Sponsor
$1,000
Bronze Paw Sponsor - $1,000 -Logo on event website -4 tickets to the Gala -Listing in the event program -Social media recognition
Friend of Mary's Dogs Rescue & Adoption
$500
Friend of Mary's Dogs Rescue & Adoption - $500 -2 tickets to the Gala -Listing on the event website -Recognition in the event program

