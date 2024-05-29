RentConnect: Miami Landlord Network

Meet professionals who can connect you with rental subsidy programs & fill vacancies.





Whether you're a seasoned landlord or just starting out, if you have a property and want to participate in solutions for housing instability join our virtual event! We'll connect you professionals helping Miami property owners register their properties to work with multiple organizations and rental subsidy programs that can help fill your vacancies.





What we'll discuss:

Tips on how to pass housing inspections the first time

How to sign up to get your property listed with multiple organizations

The latest trends and legal updates

Best practices in the industry

If you are a landlord interested in registering your property in this network contact [email protected] or visit our landing page for more details.

When: May 29, 2024 at 4PM EST