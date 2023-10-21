2023 Active Aging Expo

The 14th Annual Active Aging Expo will connect businesses and service providers with members of our ever-growing LGBTQ+ Active Aging Community. The Pride Center will host The 2023 Expo Live at Equality Park on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 10 AM to 2 PM.





This year’s Expo will be held in person at The Center. Along with, virtual-online components for those unable to attend in person. The Expo once will again provide LGBTQ+ adults with a unique and comprehensive overview of community resources. Sponsors represent health, housing, finance, insurance, legal, travel, entertainment, retirement, and a number of helpful community organizations that will showcase their services and products through this popular event.





To secure your space contact:

Bruce Williams Active, Aging Manager [email protected] 954.463.9005 x109





All sponsorship packages include ad placement in the Expo Resource Directory. The Resource Directory is a 5 x 8 glossy printed booklet with all participating Expo vendors and is distributed to every attendee and throughout the community.