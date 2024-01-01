Flourish Women's Retreat 2024

Flourish Women's retreat is a time to getaway to encounter the Lord through worship, teaching, fun, and connection.





This event is led by the LIFECHURCH7 Women's Ministry team.





Our heart is that you would meet Jesus in a fresh way and discover, establish, and deepen friendships with other women. You will leave this retreat refreshed and inspired in your unique God-given identity as a woman. This event will accelerate growth and cause you to flourish body, soul, and spirit.





WHEN

Friday, April 19th - Sunday, April 21st





WHERE

Canby Grove Christian Center, Canby, OR.





WHO

Women 16+





This is a non-refundable ticket.





MERCH

Flourish Sweatshirt : $45

Flourish T-Shirt: $25