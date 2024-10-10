ICSA Online Bookstore

Cult Recovery: A Clinician's Guide to Working with Former Members and Families
Editors
Lorna Goldberg, William Goldberg, Rosanne Henry, Michael Langone
This landmark, 500-page book, with chapters from leading clinicians and researchers, describes the current state of the art in helping people adversely affected by a cultic dynamic, whether in a cult, mainstream religious denomination, psychotherapy, family, or other interpersonal relationship.
People are different, and different people will respond to the same environment in different ways. That is why the first clinical rule in working with former cult members and families is to remain flexible and not rigidly adhere to a clinical ideology. The chapters in this book reflect this attitude of openness, while describing how different experts approach the kinds of problems that might confront therapists working with former cult members and those with affected loved ones.
Though primarily aimed at helpers, the clearly written chapters of this 500-page book can help family members and former members of cultic situations, including those born or raised in such environments. The chapter contents and contributors are listed below.
Authors
Donna Adams-Weiss, PhD, LPC,
Ron Burks, MA, MDiv, PhD, LMHC
Cristina Caparesi
Linda Dubrow-Marshall, PhD, Reg. MBACP (Accred.)
Rod Dubrow-Marshall, PhD, MBPsS,
Steve K. D. Eichel, PhD, ABPP, CST
Leona Furnari, MSW, LCSW
Carol Giambalvo
Lorna Goldberg, LCSW, PsyA
William Goldberg, LCSW, PsyA
Rosanne Henry, MA, LPC
Gillie Jenkinson, PhD, MA,
Lois Kendall, PhD
Patrick J. Knapp, MA, PhD candidate
Kristine Langone, BSW
Michael D. Langone, PhD
Nancy Miquelon, LPCC,
Patricia Millar, PhD, PCC
Judy Pardon, MEd
Robert Pardon, MDiv, ThM
Shelly Rosen, LCSW
Gregory Sammons, MEd, LPC
Daniel Shaw, LCSW
Lois Svoboda, MD, LMFT
Madeleine L. Tobias, MS, RN, CS
Doni Whitsett, PhD, LCSW
If I Could Turn Back Time: Reflections of Former Cult Members
This heartfelt and meaningful book is a groundbreaking way to provide preventive education about the dangerous intricacies of cultic involvement.
The book is totally comprised of writings and artwork from individuals who are former cult members. In the book, the writers and artists share the ways in which cultic involvement impacted their lives and express what they would say to their younger selves and family members now that they are free from cultic involvement.
We hope that this book will benefit you, your family and friends, your acquaintances, and anyone else who is interested in understanding the very personal nature of cultic abuse.
This book was made possible from generous donors and volunteers. The board of directors of ICSA express our gratitude to the donors, writers, and artists who contributed to this book and to all who continue to support ICSA.
Wounded Faith: Understanding and Healing from Spiritual Abuse
Editor
Rev. Dr. Neil Damgaard
Contributing Authors
Harold Russell
Ray Connolly
Neil Damgaard
Doug Duncan
Wendy Duncan
Ken Garrett
Maureen Griffo
Heidi I. Knapp
Patrick J. Knapp
Michael Langone
Judy Pardon
Diana Pletts
Eric K. Sweitzer
