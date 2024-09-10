Booth/Sponsorship Form: 2024 AASCSC Bountiful Harvest Community Health Fair

5500 Irvine Center Dr

Irvine, CA 92618, USA

501(c)3 Non-Profit Partner - FREE
free
• 1 Booth with 6-foot table & 2 chairs • Listing of event name & logo on event flyer & website • Provide gift/basket for prize giveaway ($50 suggested retail value)
Sapphire Sponsor - $500
$500
• 1 Booth with 6-foot table & 2 chairs • Showing company name & logo on event flyer & website • Social media mention of company name only
Ruby Sponsor - $1,000
$1,000
• 1 Booth with 6-foot table & 2 chairs • Showing company name & logo on event flyer & website • Social media mention of company name & logo • Event visibility
Diamond Sponsor - $1,500
$1,500
• 1 Booth with 6-foot table & 2 chairs • Showing company name & logo on event flyer & website • Social media mention of company name & logo • Event visibility • Social media feature
Platinum Sponsor - $2,000
$2,000
• Booth with 6-foot table & 2 chairs (in prominent location) • Showing company name & logo on event flyer & website • Social media mention of company name & logo • Event visibility • Social media feature • Recognition in pre- and post-communications • Recognition on AASCSC website event page
