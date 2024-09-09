Live Your Bucket List Bash: Buckets & Beers 2024

Take your swing to the next level with this $50 Game Play Gift Card to Topgolf Thornton! Whether you're a seasoned pro or just out for fun, this card gives you access to the high-tech driving range, delicious food and drinks, and a great time with friends or family. Perfect for a night out, a date, or just improving your golf game in a fun and relaxed setting!
$50 Game Play Gift Card to Top Golf Centennial
$25
Enjoy a fun and friendly competition day with this $50 Game Play Gift Card to Topgolf Centennial! Perfect for golfers of all skill levels, this card gives you access to high-tech driving range games, fantastic food and drinks, and a great atmosphere for hanging out with friends, family, or co-workers. Whether you want to sharpen your swing or have a blast, this is your ticket to a great time!
$50 Game Play Gift Card to Top Golf Centennial
$25
Get ready for a swingin' good time with this $50 Game Play Gift Card to Topgolf Centennial! Whether you're a golf enthusiast or just looking for a fun outing, this card gives you access to Topgolf’s signature games, food, and drinks. Perfect for a day of entertainment with friends, family, or a casual date, you’ll have everything you need for a great experience!
Cale Makar Signed Hockey Stick
$350
Own a piece of hockey history with this autographed Cale Makar hockey stick! Signed by the Colorado Avalanche’s star defenseman and Stanley Cup champion, this stick is a must-have for any hockey fan or collector. Known for his speed, skill, and game-changing plays, Makar’s signature adds a special touch to this authentic memorabilia. Perfect for display or as the ultimate gift for an Avs fan!
Nikola Jokić Signed Basketball
$400
Bring home a piece of MVP magic with this basketball signed by Nikola Jokić! As a two-time NBA MVP and key player for the Denver Nuggets, Jokić has made his mark as one of the best in the game. This signed basketball is the perfect addition to any sports collection or a dream gift for a Nuggets fan. Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of history from one of the league's greatest!
Game Worn Signed Christian Pulisic AC Milan Jersey
$400
Score a major win with this game-worn, signed Christian Pulisic AC Milan jersey! Worn during an official match, this jersey carries the excitement and energy of Pulisic’s on-field performance. Signed by the star player, it’s a must-have for any soccer enthusiast or collector. Display it proudly or cherish it as a unique piece of football history from one of the game’s brightest talents!
Gabriel Landeskog Signed Hockey Stick
$400
Elevate your collection with this signed Gabriel Landeskog hockey stick! As the captain of the Colorado Avalanche and a Stanley Cup champion, Landeskog's signature adds exceptional value to this game-used stick. Whether you're a die-hard Avs fan or a hockey memorabilia collector, this autographed stick is a standout piece that captures the spirit and excellence of one of the NHL’s top leaders. Don't miss out on this chance to own a piece of hockey greatness!
Gift Card for Two to 5 Star Salt Caves Wellness Center
$150
Treat yourself and a guest to a rejuvenating experience with this gift card for two to 5 Star Salt Caves Wellness Center! Enjoy the therapeutic benefits of salt therapy in a serene, calming environment. Perfect for relaxation, stress relief, and overall wellness, this gift card offers you and a friend the chance to unwind and rejuvenate together. Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in a unique and restorative experience!
Recipients Choice AEG Concert Certificate
$175
Experience the thrill of live music with this ‘Recipient’s Choice’ AEG Concert Certificate! Valid for Colorado locations, this certificate allows you to choose from various concerts and live events hosted by AEG. Whether you're a fan of rock, pop, hip-hop, or any genre in between, this is your ticket to an unforgettable night out. Don't miss your chance to enjoy top-notch performances and create lasting memories with this versatile concert certificate! This certificate entitles you to two (2) tickets* to a club show hosted by AEG Presents (Including Mission Ballroom, Ogden Theatre, Gothic Theatre, and the Bluebird Theater).
Rockies Box 9/28 Game VS The Dodgers
$2,000
Baseball fans, mark your calendars for an unforgettable September 28, 2024 event! The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, offering a thrilling matchup between two of baseball’s most prominent teams. Experience the excitement of live baseball from the luxury of Suite S23, which provides an unparalleled game-day experience with 13 seats. Enjoy spectacular field views, high-end in-suite amenities, and plush leather seating, all while indulging in in-suite catering and a comprehensive food and beverage package. With a private suite-holder entrance, complimentary parking passes, and access to the exclusive Wells Fargo Club Level—featuring premium concessions, private restrooms, and full-service bars—your game day will be as comfortable as exciting. As a bonus, you’ll have the option of a special scoreboard salute to commemorate your group’s presence at the game. Don’t miss this chance to experience baseball in its finest style and comfort!
Kendra Scott Project Sol Flower Special Edition Jewelry Set
$50
Discover elegance and exclusivity with this Kendra Scott Project Sol Flower Special Edition Jewelry Set. This stunning set features unique, handcrafted pieces designed exclusively for Project Sol Flower. Each piece embodies sophistication and style, making it a perfect addition to any collection. By bidding on this set, you’re acquiring beautiful jewelry and supporting a meaningful cause. Don’t miss this chance to own a special edition set that shines gracefully and purposefully!
**Bracelet not included in set!**
Discover elegance and exclusivity with this Kendra Scott Project Sol Flower Special Edition Jewelry Set. This stunning set features unique, handcrafted pieces designed exclusively for Project Sol Flower. Each piece embodies sophistication and style, making it a perfect addition to any collection. By bidding on this set, you’re acquiring beautiful jewelry and supporting a meaningful cause. Don’t miss this chance to own a special edition set that shines gracefully and purposefully!
Golf Foursome at Frost Creek Private Country Club in Eagle
$600
Enjoy a round of golf like never before with a foursome at Frost Creek Private Country Club in Eagle, Colorado! Nestled in the stunning Rocky Mountains, this exclusive course offers breathtaking views, pristine fairways, and an unforgettable golfing experience. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just out for fun, this opportunity gives you access to one of Colorado's premier private clubs. Gather your group, enjoy the serenity of the natural surroundings, and play a round at this remarkable mountain course!
Golf Foursome at The Private Club at Rolling Hills
$500
Gather your friends for an exceptional golf experience with a foursome at The Private Club at Rolling Hills! Located in the beautiful foothills of Golden, Colorado, this exclusive course offers meticulously maintained greens, stunning views, and a challenging yet enjoyable layout. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a relaxing day on the course, this opportunity provides access to one of Colorado's top private clubs. Enjoy a golf day with your group in a serene and luxurious setting!
2 Tickets to Avalanche vs. Flyers Plus Meet & Greet
$350
Score big with 2 tickets to the Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers game on February 2nd at 1 PM! Enjoy the thrilling action on the ice and, as a special bonus, gain exclusive access to a post-game meet and greet with select Avalanche players and coaches. This is a rare opportunity to meet some of your hockey heroes up close—perfect for any Avs fan! Don’t miss your chance to witness an exciting matchup and enjoy a unique VIP experience.
